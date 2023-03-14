Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Mom says 11-year-old shot her 17-year-old son 3 times

Nicholson Street
Posted at 11:10 AM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 11:11:39-04

NORFOLK, Va. — A 17-year-old remains in critical condition after Norfolk Police said an 11-year-old shot him over the weekend.

Police said it happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Nicholson Street.

While police have not released the name of the victim, family members told News 3 the 17-year-old is Nylik Floyd. His mother said he was shot three times, and that Floyd and the 11-year-old knew each other.

Floyd's family said they want justice to be served.

The accused shooter lives in the same neighborhood as the victim.

Police have not announced a motive behind this shooting. Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi is now investigating the next steps in this case.

"For a child to have a criminal case go forward against them, they have to be mature enough to understand what court is, and how court is," he said. "They also have to have enough knowledge to be able to help a defense lawyer defend them. That's going to require an examination on the part of the court."

Nylik Floyd's mother is left emotional, saying she "just wants to see our kids grow up."

Fatehi said the 11-year-old has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

"Anytime that we're dealing with a shooting, these are serious cases, they're ones that we devote our resources to," Fatehi said. "We take this very seriously, especially when we're dealing with two children."

Any motives or additional details surrounding the incident have not been released yet.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone