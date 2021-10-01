Watch
Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes first black-crested mangabey baby

Posted at 7:11 AM, Oct 01, 2021
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- It was a busy summer for babies at the Metro Richmond Zoo and we are LIVING for all the cuteness!

The Zoo announced they welcomed their first black-crested mangabey on July 29 to mother and father Najia and M'Ti.

The baby is healthy, growing quickly and bonding well with the troop, the Zoo said in a Facebook post. The baby's sex has not been determined yet.

The black-crested mangabey is native to the rainforests of Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Their gestation period is six months.

You can check out the adorable baby in their habitat, which is located on the same path as Kumbali and Kago across from the hornbills at the Zoo.

