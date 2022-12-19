Sheriff: Man killed in Louisa shooting after approaching deputies with knife

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A man died after being shot by law enforcement on Monday afternoon in Louisa County, according to the Louisa County sheriff.

The sheriff said the shooting happened on Thacker Road around 1 p.m. on Monday. Three deputies were serving a felony warrant when they say the suspect ran from the home with a knife.

After trying to taze the suspect, deputies say he approached them twice with a knife and they opened fire, killing the suspect.

At the time, all three deputies involved are on leave as the case is investigated.

