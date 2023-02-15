After her daughter was allegedly attacked at a Hanover school, she's begging for change

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Hanover mom is asking for answers after she said a boy who allegedly attacked her daughter was still allowed in the school where the alleged attack happened.

On February 7, Hanover mom Karen Fleetwood learned her daughter was allegedly violently attacked by a student shortly before dismissal for the day at Liberty Middle School. Fleetwood said she soon saw the attack for herself via a video on social media.

“It’s absolutely horrific. It’s horrific to watch your child get beat in the face and in the head and in the chest by a boy and there’s numerous students that are walking by and nobody helps,” Fleetwood said.

While the alleged attack itself rocked her family, Fleetwood said it's what she saw that next day that left her speechless. While at the school speaking with the administration, she said she saw the student who allegedly attacked her daughter walking in the hallway.

“I was dumbfounded. If someone out here violently attacked someone else we don’t wait hours and hours and hours. I’m sitting there wondering why am I as a parent sitting here with my daughter who is a victim waiting for admin when this kid is roaming the hall,” Fleetwood said.

Fleetwood said the district told her they couldn't comment on why the student was still in school or what consequences he was facing for the alleged assault, saying they couldn't speak on specifics due to privacy policies that protect students.

However, the district said that students are afforded due process per the student code of conduct, which means that students can remain at school until a disciplinary measure is taken after the student's explanation. They added that during that window of due process, it is not uncommon for students to be separated until the investigation is complete.

For now, Fleetwood is taking her concerns to the school board where she is calling for them to change their policies. She asked for the board to hold repeat offenders more accountable for their actions, for them to lay out clear consequences in the code of conduct for student discipline and for them to come up with a better way for parents to know action has been taken while still protecting student privacy.

“I want to know if my child is going to be safe going back to school. I do want to know if this child is out on suspension and when is he coming back so I know when to look for signs and symptoms. I want to know when I’m sending her to school she is going to be safe and that’s not what is happening," Fleetwood said.

The Hanover Juvenile and Domestic court have charged the student attacker with simple assault.