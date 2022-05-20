Police send alert for missing Chesterfield man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police issued a missing man alert in Chesterfield County.

Leonel Hernandez, 29, of Chesterfield, was last seen May 19, 2022, leaving his Maria Drive home.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue shorts. He does not drive a vehicle.

Hernandez was described as 5' 2'' tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

