Police send alert for missing Chesterfield man

Leonel Hernandez.png
Chesterfield County Police
Leonel Hernandez was reported missing in Chesterfield County, Va.
Posted at 10:08 AM, May 20, 2022
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police issued a missing man alert in Chesterfield County.

Leonel Hernandez, 29, of Chesterfield, was last seen May 19, 2022, leaving his Maria Drive home.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue shorts. He does not drive a vehicle.

Hernandez was described as 5' 2'' tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

