Chesterfield police identify pedestrian killed in Midlothian Turnpike crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The pedestrian who died in a Thursday night Chesterfield crash has been identified, police announced.

45-year-old Kevelyn Henderson died at a nearby hospital after he was fatally struck by a car on the 9300 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Police say Henderson lived near the crash, on the 200 block of Arboretum Place. Henderson was standing in the street when he was hit by the car, a 2017 BMW 540i sedan.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

