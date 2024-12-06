Missing Person with Autism Alert issued for Richmond teen

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia State Police issued a Missing Person with Autism Alert early Thursday morning, December 6, on behalf of the Richmond City Police Department.

Joshua Ishiah Randolph, a 17-year-old male, was last seen on Tuesday, December 4, at around 9 p.m. on Decatur Street in Richmond.

Randolph is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He was possibly wearing a black jacket, a white T-shirt, dark sweatpants, and blue Crocs. Authorities believe he may be on foot.

Randolph has been diagnosed with autism, and his disappearance has raised concerns for his safety and well-being, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Richmond City Police Department at (804) 646-5110. Additional details can be found at Virginia State Police Active Alerts.

