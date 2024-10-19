Mom asks for increase in police patrol after teen son shot in Richmond: 'You gotta put them out there'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting of a 16-year-old in Shockoe Bottom, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

George Wythe High School student Jordan Armstead is still fighting for his life at VCU Medical Center, after he was shot in a Dock Street parking lot in the early morning hours of October 12.

Jadah Silver and Nathan Pollard have both been charged with attempted murder. Silver faced a judge Friday morning, with his bond being denied.

"Everybody keep praying. Love on your kids because they can be here today and gone tomorrow."

Armstead's mother, who would like to remain nameless, says her son is still connected to life-saving machines after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

"Not only this situation but around the same time there was another in I think Scott’s Addition. With all these people and a club night, you have to look at it that two officers in a crowd of hundreds of people is just not enough."

Her frustration lies with leadership in Richmond.

She says police are doing the best they can with very few resources, and adds that parents need to understand that there are plenty of guns in plain sight in Shockoe Bottom. She realizes that her child has learned the hard way - that the area is not a safe place to hang out.

She is now begging the city to increase patrols in the city's hotspot.

"You can't just say there's a shortage. You gotta put them out there because without the officers the crime rate will definitely go up."

Jordan's mother is asking the community to continue praying for her son.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.