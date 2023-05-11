Judge agrees to separate trials for Henrico deputies, Central State workers in Irvo Otieno death

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Several motions from defense attorneys were heard Dinwiddie County Court on Wednesday, including some that have now changed how the cases will be tried, for five of the ten people charged in the death of Irvo Otieno.

Defense attorneys for two of the Central State Hospital employees who appeared successfully argued before Judge Joseph Teefey that their clients should not be tried with the others in this case.

You may recall, Commonwealth's Attorney Ann Baskervill filed a motion to try all ten defendants together on this second degree murder charge.

She argued all ten defendants were in custody of Irvo Otieno when he died and their level involvement should be left up to the jurors.

She also said the cases and evidence against each would be the same and defendants aren't trying to shift blame amongst each other and trying the case as one could save the court time.

However, attorneys for Central State employee Sadarius Williams and Darian Blackwell argued the opposite is true. Their attorneys said witness testimony shows there are attempts by Henrico Sheriff's deputies to place blame on hospital staff.

They added that evidence that could be admitted in the deputies' trials, such as their conduct with Otieno at the jail, which one attorney called graphic and inflammatory would be prejudicial to their clients because they weren't there and no amount of jury instructions could fairly resolve that.

The judge agreed with the defense on the issues of prejudice and added he didn't believe trying all ten at once could lead to a quicker trial.

CBS 6 legal analyst Todd Stone said the Joinder issue comes up in the court of appeals fairly often.

"So it really should be in everybody's interest to make sure that the case is as clean as possible, so it doesn't get relitigated years down the road," Stone said. "So the judge is trying to protect the case by doing what appears to be the correct thing under the law, and what would have the best case of surviving on appeal at the court of appeals."

After the defense motions were successful, the prosecutor indicated she would file a new motion to try to the Central State employees together and the sheriff's deputies together.

However, a few attorneys for the deputies indicated they are opposed to being tried together as well. Hearings on those motions will happen in the summer.

