Police release information about Halloween shooting on Virginia interstate

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police released information about a shooting Halloween night on Interstate 295.

The incident began at about 4:45 p.m. on October 31 when police were called to the 100 block of Marlin Drive, near Nine Mile Road, to investigate a domestic dispute.

"Once on scene, officers spoke with the complainant who stated a family member had strangled them and then left the home in their vehicle," a Henrico Police spokesperson told CBS 6. "At approximately 9:20 p.m., the suspect was located in a vehicle off Marlin Drive and fled from officers. A pursuit was initiated in the area of Marlin Drive and Nine Mile Road."

That pursuit eventually made its way to I-295 North heading into Hanover County.

"The pursuit ended on I-295 just north of Pole Green Road when the suspect pulled the vehicle over and attempted to commit suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head," the police spokesperson said. "The suspect was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries."

The entire situation remains under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.