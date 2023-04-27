Interstate 95 shootout suspect charged with attempted capital murder of police officer

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield man involved in a shoot-out with law enforcement on Interstate 95 in Prince William County earlier this month is facing new charges, according to Virginia State Police.

Michael Davis, 34, has been charged with one felony count of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one felony count of eluding police.

Those new charges are in addition to a felony abduction charge from earlier this month.

Police said a Virginia state trooper pulled Davis over on April 5 and realized he was wanted by New York state police for abducting his female passenger.

Police said Davis fled and a pursuit ended in a crash near Quantico.

That is when police said Davis shot at police and that troopers returned fire.

Police said his passenger, 34-year-old Tatiana David of New York, was killed in the shootout. It remains unclear whose bullet hit her.

David, who was abducted on her 34th birthday, was remembered as a beloved military veteran who "did nothing but good, according to her brother, Emanuel Espada.

He told WUSA that his sister was taken from her home at gunpoint that morning by Davis, the father of her four-year-old son.

Espada remembered his sister as a loving mother.

“She was a military veteran, a mother, she served her country [and] did nothing but good in life,” Espada said. “She was an amazing person. Everyone who came across her loved her.”

Court documents show the pair lived together in Chesterfield in 2019.

State police previously said their investigation into the case remained ongoing.

