Police investigating hit-and-run that left man injured near Rocketts Landing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was hit by a car in the Rocketts Landing area early Friday morning.

Henrico Police said they responded to the hit-and-run around 3:50 a.m. in the 5000 block of Williamsburg Road.

Officers found a man in the roadway with head trauma when they arrived at the scene. He was taken to VCU Hospital for treatment and is expected to live.

The vehicle that fled the area after hitting the man was last seen heading west on Williamsburg Road, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using the p3tips.com app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.