Henrico police officer hospitalized after shooting, suspect in custody

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico County police officer is currently hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after he was involved in a shooting Wednesday evening.

The shooting took place in Henrico at the 4800 block of Hillbrook Avenue.

Henrico Police say they have one person in custody.

ALERT: Henrico Police is on scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 4800 block of Hillbrook Avenue. One officer has sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and is being transported to an area hospital. One person is in custody. This is an active situation. pic.twitter.com/lmGfUERWkD — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) November 30, 2023

