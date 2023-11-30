Watch Now
Henrico police officer hospitalized after shooting, suspect in custody

Posted at 9:08 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 21:17:52-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico County police officer is currently hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after he was involved in a shooting Wednesday evening.

The shooting took place in Henrico at the 4800 block of Hillbrook Avenue.

Henrico Police say they have one person in custody.

CBS 6 will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

