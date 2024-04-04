Watch Now
Henrico police searching for missing endangered teen

Posted at 6:41 AM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 06:41:25-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Henrico Police say they are actively searching for a missing endangered juvenile who they say was taken from her home by a family member.

On Wednesday, April 3, at around 11:10 p.m. Henrico Police say they were called to the 400 block of Newbridge Terrace for a reported domestic dispute.

Police tell CBS 6 that Ronique Channel Poteat, a 15-year-old, was last seen leaving an apartement with her half-brother Tyrell Davenport a 23-year-old. Witnesses say she left the area in a black Honda Civic with dark-tinted windows.

Multiple resources from surrounding law enforcement agencies are being called in to help with the search.

Ronique is described as a black female with black hair. She stands 5'4" and weighs approximately 115 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

