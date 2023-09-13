Hanover County police chase ends with one under arrest, two still at large

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- One suspect is under arrest, and two others are still at large after a Henrico County traffic stop turned into a police chase of a stolen vehicle.

The chase, which originated in Henrico County, crossed into Hanover County, where local police took over.

Nearby residents reported an abandoned car with all doors open on Interstate 95 North near the Atlee exit.

Hanover Police have been working to break down the perimeter of the area and were searching from the ground and through the air. However, due to a thunderstorm in the area, the search for the other suspects has been suspended.

Police have no suspect or vehicle descriptions at this time.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

