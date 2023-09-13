Watch Now
Hanover County police chase ends with one under arrest, two still at large

Posted at 8:22 PM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 21:13:36-04

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- One suspect is under arrest, and two others are still at large after a Henrico County traffic stop turned into a police chase of a stolen vehicle.

The chase, which originated in Henrico County, crossed into Hanover County, where local police took over.

Nearby residents reported an abandoned car with all doors open on Interstate 95 North near the Atlee exit.

Hanover Police have been working to break down the perimeter of the area and were searching from the ground and through the air. However, due to a thunderstorm in the area, the search for the other suspects has been suspended.

Police have no suspect or vehicle descriptions at this time.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

