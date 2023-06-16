Former VUU football player Ray Lewis III dead at 28

RICHMOND, Va. — Ray Lewis III, the son of Baltimore Ravens Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, died at the age of 28 on Thursday, according to ESPN and CBS Sports.

Lewis's brother Rahsaan confirmed his death Thursday night via Instagram.

He said, ""Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother. A true angel I pray your at peace now because [I know] how much you was [really] hurtin I don't and won't ever have the words man cuz this pain right here," Rashaan Lewis wrote. "... I love you I love you I love you your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I'll make you smile and proud."

Lewis played college football for Miami, Coastal Carolina and was a former defensive back at Virginia Union University (VUU).

Former VUU coach Mark James commented on Lewis's death on his personal Facebook page: "Young man it was a pleasure to bring you to Virginia Union. Ray Ray May God bless your family. Great young man."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.