Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

20-year-old woman dead in Petersburg shooting, suspect in custody

Petersburg Police
WTVR
Petersburg Police
Petersburg Police
Posted at 5:21 PM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 17:23:37-04

CHESTER, Va. -- A Sunday night shooting in Petersburg has left a 20-year-old woman dead, police say.

At 11:04 a.m. Sunday night, the Petersburg Police Department received a call for gunfire on the 700 block of High Street.

When units arrived, 20-year-old Adrionna Brooks-West of Chester was found deceased on the scene.

A male juvenile suspect was taken into police custody and was charged with first-degree murder, three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone