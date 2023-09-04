20-year-old woman dead in Petersburg shooting, suspect in custody

CHESTER, Va. -- A Sunday night shooting in Petersburg has left a 20-year-old woman dead, police say.

At 11:04 a.m. Sunday night, the Petersburg Police Department received a call for gunfire on the 700 block of High Street.

When units arrived, 20-year-old Adrionna Brooks-West of Chester was found deceased on the scene.

A male juvenile suspect was taken into police custody and was charged with first-degree murder, three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

