Fans barred from Huguenot High School football game after social media threat

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Public School (RPS) officials have decided to bar spectators from Friday night's season-opening football game between Huguenot High School and Thomas Jefferson High School because of threats of violence on social media.

"We had a threat that we received, passed on to [the Richmond Police Department] regarding our football game tonight between Huguenot and TJ," RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said of the threat Friday morning. He spoke to media as he greeted Huguenot staff and students as part of first week of school activities.

He said the decision to not allow spectators was made out of an abundance of caution.

"I know that's disappointing for families and for kids. We did want the kids to be able to continue to play. They've been practicing and we don't want to take that away from them," added Kamras.

Along with players and coaches, cheerleaders, team bands, and essential attendees (like referees) will be allowed at the game. There will also be law enforcement and RPS Care and Safety associates at the game.

During the game, which is being held at Huguenot, the school campus and parking lot will also be closed and no other people will be allowed on the grounds.

"I don't want to get into the specifics of the threat. But, basically, you know, we were concerned enough that we felt like to protect our families and our kids, the best thing to do was to not allow spectators and we'll be checking all the bags even have kids and cheerleaders, everybody coming in just to make sure everything is 100% safe," said Kamras.

The game will still be live-streamed.

The threat comes the same week as the start of the new school year for RPS and follows last year's deadly shooting outside the Altria Theater after the Huguenot High School graduation ceremony that left two people dead and several others injured.

Thomas Jefferson High School was supposed to be the next school to hold its graduation ceremonies at Altria when the shooting happened.

Thursday, a Feb. 26, 2024 start date for a five-day trial was set for Amari Pollard, who is accused in the death of Shawn Jackson, who was graduating that day.

Meanwhile, the RPS School Board approved a third-party investigation into the shooting. Kamras, who is tasked with providing options as to who would conduct the investigation, said he supported the decision.

