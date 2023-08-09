Dump truck crash closes lanes on I-95

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A crash involving a dump truck towing another dump truck has closed lanes on Interstate 95 south, near Temple Avenue, in Colonial Heights.

CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil said the crash resulted in debris strewn across the interstate.

VDOT warned drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

Police have not yet released information about the crash.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.