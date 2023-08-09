Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Dump truck crash closes lanes on I-95

95 crash near Temple Avenue
VDOT
Lanes closed near Temple Avenue (mile marker 54.9) due to a crash.
95 crash near Temple Avenue
Posted at 11:09 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 11:09:32-04

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A crash involving a dump truck towing another dump truck has closed lanes on Interstate 95 south, near Temple Avenue, in Colonial Heights.

CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil said the crash resulted in debris strewn across the interstate.

VDOT warned drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

Police have not yet released information about the crash.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone