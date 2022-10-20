Your help is needed to find a missing Chesterfield teen

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Dontavious Jones, 17, was last seen leaving his Lamplighter Court home around 12:20 a.m., according to Chesterfield Police who classified Jones's case as a runaway.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

