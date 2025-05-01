Donate to Puritan Cleaners 100K Meals

RICHMOND, Va. — To help fight food insecurity in our community, Puritan Cleaners has partnered with Feed More to collect food and funds for its annual 100K Meals campaign. If you donate today, Thursday, May 1, CBS 6 will help Puritan match the first 20,000 meals. Even more reason to donate today.
