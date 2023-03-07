Shooting victim's family say they learned of his death from social media video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Davonte Straus' family is left mourning the 22-year-old's life after he was found dead in a Richmond McDonald's drive-thru lane.

Richmond Police officers were called to the McDonald's at Southside Plaza, along the 4100 block of Hull Street Road, just before 7:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Police on the scene said it appeared someone shot Straus in the parking lot and Straus made it to the drive-thru lane before he collapsed.

His family members said that a video of Straus began to circulate on social media, breaking the news of his death to those who loved him.

"It's a difference between going home and telling my daughter, this is what happened. But for her to see it, with him laid there and for someone to think it's funny he's laid there in the drive-thru, it's a different feeling," Davette Jones, Straus' sister, said.

The family members said the video was posted by someone who likely had access to the security cameras at the restaurant.

"I understand he's dead and not coming back, but they sat there and recorded the camera and acted like it was funny," Jones said.

In just a few hours, the video had been shared hundreds of times. Jones said it was difficult to explain to her 15-year-old daughter who loved her uncle Davonte.

"He's actually a cool kid, one of the most laid-back 22-year-olds you'd ever see. Never got into trouble, never caught a charge," Jones said.

Richmond homicide detectives are investigating the moments that led up to Straus being shot. His sisters believe it had to have been someone he knew.

"He was in McDonald's at the door having a conversation with two dudes. They exchanged words but based on the video, it did not look like an argument at all. Davonte went to turn around and walk off. The dude turned around and took two steps and shot him. Vonte ran and collapsed in the drive-thru," Jones said.

CBS 6 reached out to McDonalds' corporate office but has not heard back as of Monday night.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.