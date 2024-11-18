Watch Now
Henrico man dead after crash in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Louisa County, per Virginia State Police.

Police responded to a crash on Route 635 just before 11 p.m. Sunday. Daniel Robert Mayhew, 57, died of his injuries at the scene.

According to police, Mayhew's vehicle ran off the road, overcorrected, ran off the road to the left, and struck trees. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Did you know Daniel Robert Mayhew? Share with us your memories and condolences.

