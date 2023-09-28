CI Sources: Traffic stop near middle school ends with police chase, woman hit by car

RICHMOND, Va. -- A downtown Richmond traffic stop gone wrong ended with two people suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, Crime Insider sources say.

A call came in to police just after 5 p.m. Thursday, after police initiated a traffic stop in Downtown Richmond. The traffic stop was initiated after a separate call came in for a hit-and-run.

The suspect in the traffic stop took off, lost control of their vehicle, and hit a woman in a minivan in the process. The suspect also hit parked cars in the area of Martin Luther King Middle School.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.



SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!