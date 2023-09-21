Chesterfield teenager trapped in car after it crashes into tree

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- A Chesterfield teenager is currently trapped in a car after the vehicle she was driving veered off the road and crashed into a tree.
The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night on the 4100 block of Laurel Oak Road in Chesterfield.
Emergency services are currently on the scene.
Crime Insider sources have told CBS 6 that the teenage driver is currently unresponsive.
CBS 6 will continue to keep you updated with any new information.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.
