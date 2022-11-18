Chesterfield Police investigating homicide with multiple victims in home on Laurel Oak Road

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Police responded to a report of a "disturbance" at a home in the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road early Friday morning and found victims of a homicide.

Chesterfield Police have not given any details about the victims or possible suspects. They said they responded around 5 a.m.

Major Mike Louth with Chesterfield Police said they are still trying to notify next of kin. He added that he does not believe this incident to be a "random act."

Laurel Oak Road — which is near Hopkins Road and Route 288 — is closed off while detectives continue their investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.