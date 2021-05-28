Slain Virginia Army veteran to be honored at NASCAR race

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Capt. Shane Adcock, the Atlee High School graduate and U.S. Army veteran killed in the line of duty in Iraq 15 years ago, will be among those honored by NASCAR during its race over Memorial Day weekend.

"Remember Shane and remember the sacrifices and the love that he had and the love that we have for him," Capt. Adcock's father, Maris, said.

Mr. Adcock shared how he and his family have marked Memorial Day in the 14 years since losing his son when the U.S. Army veteran and Hanover County native was killed by an I-E-D in Iraq in late 2006.

"Even though there are times when it seems just like yesterday," Capt. Adcock's mother, Vera said.

Provided to WTVR Capt. Shane Adcock

And while the family will continue that tradition this weekend, they will also see him honored on a national stage as his name will be among other fallen servicemembers on cars racing in NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600.

Capt. Adcock's mother said it would have put him over the moon.

"But at the same time, he would be like, 'Yeah, I didn't need all that. I'm just doing my job,'" she said.

Capt. Adcock's longtime friend, Brian Jalbert, was behind the effort and said he hoped for Richmond native Denny Hamlin's car.

"Unfortunately, that wasn't in the cards," Jalbert said. "But there were other plans in the making."

Those plans led them to the number 42 car driven by Ross Chastain.

"Give their friends and family a reason to say their name and think of the good times they had and the ultimate sacrifice that they paid for this country," Chastain said.

Friends and family will be down at the race rooting for Chastain.

The Adcocks encourage families to go to Memorial Day events together so children can learn about sacrifice and so parents can cherish their kids.

"Every day is a gift, and enjoy every day you have with your children, because you never know what tomorrow is going to bring and what the future will be," Capt. Adcock's father said.

The one unknown at this point is whether they will be able to meet in person because of COVID. Chastain said those details were still being worked out.