Beam punctures bridge after deadly crash closes Interstate 95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- One person was killed in a fiery crash that closed Interstate 95 in Richmond, Virginia.

The crash involved two tractor-trailer trucks, according to Virginia State Police.

One truck was carrying beams and one of the beams fell off the truck and struck a septic truck also on I-95 south near the Belvidere Street bridge, according to police.

The septic truck flipped and caught fire.

The driver of the truck was killed, police said.

A man who witnessed the crash said he saw the truck on fire.

"I just saw a big ball of fire and it started shooting through the beams," Jack Swope said. "And I thought I should probably get over lanes, so that's when I swerved and got out of the way of the flame."

The crash and fire damaged the bridge and the interstate remains closed in both directions.

All lanes of I-95 S and the left lane of I-95 N near the Chamberlayne Ave exit (mile marker 76) will remain closed tonight due to a tractor-trailer crash. The Belvidere Street overpass bridge over I-95 will remain closed too. Here's more info: https://t.co/sXOkVzYujG pic.twitter.com/tZjOuUq89N — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) November 2, 2022

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said the crash happened near the exit for Belvidere Street (76.9) in downtown Richmond.

Richmond Police said officers were dispatched to the crash just before 12:05 p.m.

Northbound lanes were expected to reopen by 5 p.m. The southbound lanes could remain closed until midnight.

David Farrugia Truck fire closes Interstate 95 in Richmond, Va. on November 2, 2022.

"Belvidere Street will remain closed between Leigh and Mitchell streets and the interchange with I-64/I-95 will remain closed until the collision is cleared and the overpass is inspected," officers said.

WTVR I-95 Crash

Southbound traffic was being diverted off the interstate at the exit for I-64 (Exit 79).

Drivers were urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes like the Downtown Expressway, police said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!