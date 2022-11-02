Watch Now
Beam punctures bridge after deadly crash closes Interstate 95 in Richmond

Person killed after fiery crash that closed I-95 in Richmond
Posted at 4:42 PM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 17:16:02-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- One person was killed in a fiery crash that closed Interstate 95 in Richmond, Virginia.

The crash involved two tractor-trailer trucks, according to Virginia State Police.

One truck was carrying beams and one of the beams fell off the truck and struck a septic truck also on I-95 south near the Belvidere Street bridge, according to police.

The septic truck flipped and caught fire.

The driver of the truck was killed, police said.

A man who witnessed the crash said he saw the truck on fire.

"I just saw a big ball of fire and it started shooting through the beams," Jack Swope said. "And I thought I should probably get over lanes, so that's when I swerved and got out of the way of the flame."

The crash and fire damaged the bridge and the interstate remains closed in both directions.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said the crash happened near the exit for Belvidere Street (76.9) in downtown Richmond.

Richmond Police said officers were dispatched to the crash just before 12:05 p.m.

Northbound lanes were expected to reopen by 5 p.m. The southbound lanes could remain closed until midnight.

95 fire.png
Truck fire closes Interstate 95 in Richmond, Va. on November 2, 2022.

"Belvidere Street will remain closed between Leigh and Mitchell streets and the interchange with I-64/I-95 will remain closed until the collision is cleared and the overpass is inspected," officers said.

I-95 Crash
I-95 Crash

Southbound traffic was being diverted off the interstate at the exit for I-64 (Exit 79).

Drivers were urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes like the Downtown Expressway, police said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

