Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old believed to be in extreme danger

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department for a child abduction that happened on Tuesday just before 4:30 p.m.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at Tauxemont Road, Alexandria, Virginia.

Abducted is Amelia Marianna Kraus, White, Female, Brown hair, Blue eyes, 3 years old, 3 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 34 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink Boston Red Sox shirt, pink and grey tights, and a pair of white and pink UnderArmor shoes.

The child is believed to have been abducted by Catherine Agnes Kraus, White Female, Blonde hair, Brown eyes, 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds.

She is believed to be wearing a wig and has shaved her head.

The abductor is believed to be driving either a white 2019 Subaru Sedan, Virginia plate EGLSWGS or a black 2010 Volkswagen SUV, Massachusetts plate WS5025.

For further information, contact the Fairfax County Police Department at (703) 877-3877.

This is a developing story

