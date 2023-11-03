These sweet siblings hope to find a forever family

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 10-year-old Amyra and eight-year-old DJ.

"He likes Pokemon cards, and a lot of food, he doesn't like vegetables. He likes Skittles," Amyra said about her brother.

"She loves her birthday, she loves Barbie dolls, she loves LOLs, she loves pink, she loves purple. She loves almost every single game we play," DJ said about his sister.

The siblings are looking for a forever home together.

Amyra is active, creative, and loyal.

She enjoys being outside and helping others.

"If I had any wish in the world I would wish for people who were lost and get them where they need to go," Amyra said. "What makes me feel happy is taking care of animals in need."

DJ is bright and loves demonstrating what he's learned in school. He also loves to sing and is affectionate with his friends.

"If I had any wish in the world, it would be 9,000 Pokemon cards and I could give some to my friends at school," he said. "And I would want Skittles to fall down from the sky and I will catch them in my mouth."

They both know what they'd like to do in the future, even in the near future.

"I wish I could shape-shift so I could do a backflip because some people can do backflips," DJ said.

"What I want to be when I grow up is a chef, a superhero, and a regular person who helps people," Amyra added.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

