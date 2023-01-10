Watch Now
Police: 15-year-old son charged with killing adoptive parents in Chesapeake

2 found dead inside a Chesapeake home: Police
Posted at 6:32 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 18:32:59-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A teen has been charged in the homicide incident on Peartree Street Tuesday morning.

A 15-year-old adopted son has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder for the death of his adoptive parents, who were an adult male and adult female.

The parents died from injuries sustained from a knife and/or a hammer that were found at the scene, according to police.

The deceased individual’s names will be released pending next of kin notification, police explained on Tuesday.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

