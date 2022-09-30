Watch Now
Nearly 450 COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations down 7%

More research show how COVID-19 can impact brain
Posted at 11:00 AM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 11:04:00-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth decreased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 559 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is down from 605 (-46) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 579 Friday. That is down 59 from 638 last Friday. That number was 702 the previous Friday and 759 the Friday before that.

Additionally, nearly 450 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 123,297 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Friday, an increase from 122,848 (+449) patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

Additionally, 21,849 (+80 from last Friday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

