COVID-19 in Virginia: 2,830+ new cases reported Friday, Oct. 8

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 888,159 (+2,836 from Thursday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 37,264 (+102 from Thursday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 13,075 (+44 from Thursday)
Total Tests: 13,127,263 (+44,769 from Thursday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 8.2% (Down from 8.4% Thursday)
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 5,814,301 (not yet updated for Friday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 68.1% (not yet updated for Friday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 5,179,513 (not yet updated for Friday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 60.7% (not yet updated for Friday)
Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.
COMPLETE COVERAGE: COVID-19 HEADLINES (App users, click here for a complete list.)
-
National News
US added 194K jobs in Sept., falling short of projections9:27 AM, Oct 08, 2021
-
Coronavirus
FL man files lawsuit to force Ivermectin treatment8:06 AM, Oct 08, 2021
-
National News
California mother shares daughter's difficult COVID journey3:41 PM, Oct 07, 2021
-
National Politics
Biden urges unvaccinated Americans to get COVID-19 shot3:04 PM, Oct 07, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Richmond Raceway COVID mass vaccination clinic to reopen2:34 PM, Oct 07, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Texas school district sees 4th COVID-19 death since August2:24 PM, Oct 07, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Trial hopes to determine effectiveness of Ivermectin12:42 PM, Oct 07, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Nearly 180 additional COVID-19 patients discharged11:25 AM, Oct 07, 2021
-
Coronavirus
COVID-19 in Virginia: 2,880+ new cases Thursday11:19 AM, Oct 07, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Scandinavians curb Moderna shots for some younger patients9:17 AM, Oct 07, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Pfizer applies for EUA for COVID vax in kids as young as 58:31 AM, Oct 07, 2021
-
Coronavirus
More than 120,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic3:04 AM, Oct 07, 2021
-
National News
Canada to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for air, rail travel7:55 PM, Oct 06, 2021
-
National News
Remote work having a negative impact on many small businesses4:50 PM, Oct 06, 2021
-
Buddy Check 6
Woman with breast cancer 'so thankful' she got mammogram3:49 PM, Oct 06, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Los Angeles to require COVID-19 vaccine for indoor sites2:48 PM, Oct 06, 2021
-
Coronavirus
White House expanding supply of rapid, at-home COVID tests2:08 PM, Oct 06, 2021
-
Coronavirus
How Richmond man overcame vaccine hesitancy1:57 PM, Oct 06, 2021
-
National News
How the pandemic has forever changed health care in the US12:37 PM, Oct 06, 2021
-
Coronavirus
State border hospitals feeling brunt of COVID overcrowding11:21 AM, Oct 06, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Henrico Schools report 100+ COVID cases, 1,000 exposures10:06 AM, Oct 06, 2021
-
Coronavirus
9-year old boy shares his experience from vaccine trial9:55 AM, Oct 06, 2021
-
National News
New antiviral pill shows promise in fighting COVID-197:10 PM, Oct 05, 2021
-
National News
Arizona can't use COVID money for anti-mask grants, feds say5:29 PM, Oct 05, 2021
LATEST COVID-19 U.S. AND WORLDWIDE STATS