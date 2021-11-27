Richmond is a region known for sports! In celebration of those who bring their best to the game and to the region, Richmond Region Tourism Foundation presents the first RVA Sports Awards. This area-wide awards show will recognize those athletes and leaders who have made a major impact on their community through sports. The show will also include the national Power of Sport Award, which will go to an individual who is creating significant societal impact through sports.

Thanks to the determination and dedication of our local teams and individuals, the RVA Sports Awards will show the world that Richmond is the region of champions – a place where the healthy values of sports are lived every day.

The Female Athlete of the Year Award is sponsored by Techno Branded Swag

Vote for Female Athlete of the Year: Awarded to a local female athlete who is currently participating in amateur, high school, collegiate or professional sports. This athlete exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and has made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2021.