Virginian-Pilot reporter, man killed in quintuple shooting in Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. -- Two people were killed and three more people were hospitalized after a shooting on Granby Street in Downtown Norfolk early Saturday morning.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 1:55 a.m., and officers responded to the 300 block of Granby Street.

When they arrived, they found one victim, identified as 25-year-old Portsmouth man Devon M. Harris, dead at the scene. A woman and a man were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and two other men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman, 25-year-old Norfolk resident Sierra Jenkins, later died at the hospital due to her injuries.

Sierra Jenkins's father Maurice Jenkins said she was a journalist with the Virginian-Pilot and a Georgia State graduate.

"I can just hear her voice in my head, 'Hey, Dad,' just always… She was a daddy’s girl," Maurice Jenkins said. "All kinds of life and opportunity ahead of her, but it was cut short because of senseless violence."

The Virginian-Pilot released a statement on Facebook regarding Sierra Jenkins's death, saying she joined the newspaper in 2020. She previously worked at Atlanta Magazine and CNN before coming back to Hampton Roads.

We are devastated to report that Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press reporter Sierra Jenkins was among the victims of an overnight shooting in downtown Norfolk. She was 25.



For two years, she's covered the stories of Hampton Roads with compassion and care. She worked at Atlanta Magazine and CNN before coming home to Hampton Roads in 2020. Most recently, Sierra has been reporting on school policies and issues across the region.



Sierra was funny, energetic and full of enthusiasm. We are absolutely heartbroken.



Our community is better because of her reporting.

An eyewitness said there was a large argument outside of Chico's before the shooting happened. He then heard six shots and saw people lying in the street.

There is currently no suspect information, and homicide detectives are still investigating this shooting.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.