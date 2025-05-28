Henrico Looking For New Developers For Arena Site

HENRICO, VA – Less than three months after the proposed Green City Development along I-95 in Northern Henrico fell through, the county has issued a Request For Interest (RFI) from new prospective developers for the site now being called “Best Products Reimagined”.

The plan is very similar: create what the County is calling a “critical mass destination” area around what they hope will be the biggest arena in Virginia. The RFI lists 13 points they hope developers will meet, half of which are tied into a new facility that could house a basketball or hockey team for the RVA.

“Create something that’s a destination” said Dennis Bickemier, Executive Director of Henrico’s Sports and Entertainment Authority. “Not just drop by for an hour, but spend an afternoon or a day prior to a concert or sporting event and stay after.”

Developers will have until July 28th to submit their plans and ideas for the site which sits along I-95 and I-295 in Northern Henrico. The property’s approved master plan and zoning allow for an arena, 1.9 million square feet of office space, 135,000 square feet of retail space, three hotels with 600 rooms apiece, 2,138 residential units and parks and other green spaces.

“Henrico County is ready to engage with the development community to select a partner or partners with the expertise, vision and resources to transform one of the mid-Atlantic’s premier sites into a world-class entertainment destination for residents and visitors alike,” County Manager John A. Vithoulkas said. “Our region and its 1.3 million residents are yearning for a modern arena that can host major sporting events, concerts and other entertainment year-round.”

Even after the old proposal fell through, Bickmeier said the phones in Henrico’s Development office have been ringing with interested parties looking to pick up where Green City left off. And with zoning and other hurdles already cleared, the project is already further along than others have been.

“We’re not going back to zero” Bickmeier explained. “I think that’s going to help move this new process along.”

County officials have listed what they termed “an accelerated timeline” for a new arena that will have a capacity of at least 17,000. While that is a big focus, it’s only one proposed asset in what they hope will transform that part of the region.

“It’s not just making the arena work, it’s making all the other pieces work in conjunction with that” Bickmeier said. “We’ve put the framework together. Now it’s up to the development community to come up with some creative ideas and opportunities.”