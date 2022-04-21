Binge 'em while you can: Movies and shows leaving Netflix in May

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.

More than 50 beloved films are leaving the service on May 1. The first two "Shrek" movies are leading the pack. A slew of DC superhero movies, including "Green Lantern," "Batman Begins," and "The Dark Knight" are also slipping away into the night. Also on the chopping block is the highly-regarded 1994 drama "Leon: The Professional."

Here are the shows and films leaving Netflix in September, courtesy of What's on Netflix:

May 1



Abduction (2011)

A Yellow Bird (2016)

Aliens Stole My Body (2020)

Angel ‘N’ Devil (2014)

Batman Begins (2005)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Dawson’s Creek (Seasons 1-6)

Dead Again in Tombstone (2017)

Dear John (2010)

Fire in the Blood (2012)

First Knight (1995)

Green Lantern (2011)

He Even Has Your Eyes (2016)

Hudson Hawk (1991)

I Am Divine (2013)

JFK: The Making of a President (2017)

John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky (2018)

JT LeRoy (2018)

KO One Return (2012)

K.O. One Re-act (2013)

K.O.3an Guo (2009)

Laatu (2018)

Léon: The Professional (1994)

Loev (2015)

Moneyball (2011)

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun (Season 1)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Poseidon (2006)

Richie Rich (1994)

Secret Window (2004)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Silverado (1985)

Snakes on a Plane (2006)

Snatch (2000)

Stepmom (1998)

Stripes (1981)

Superman Returns (2006)

Te Ata (2017)

The Addams Family (1991)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Lucky One (2012)

The Negotiator (1998)

The Outsiders (2004)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Town (2010)

The Whole Truth (2016)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

V for Vendetta (2006)

When a Stranger Calls (2006)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Yogi Bear (2010)



May 2



A Private War (2018)

Boys Over Flowers (Season 1)

Colony (Seasons 1-3)

Hangar 1: The UFO Files (Season 1)

Hoarders (Season 1)

Iris (Season 1)

One Day: Justice Delivered (2019)

WWII: Lost Films (Season 1)

May 3



The Universe: Ancient Mysteries Solved (Season 1)



May 4



Arctic Dogs (2019)

Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo (2018)

The Clovehitch Killer (2018)

May 5



StartUp (Season 1-3)



May 6



Dead Man Down (2013)



May 7



Action Replayy (2010)

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)



May 8



Gatao 2: Rise of the King (2018)

John Henry (2020)

May 12



Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen (2018)

Eye in the Sky (2015)

Monsoon (2020)

Wild Oats (2016)



May 14



Andaleeb El Dokki (2007)

Backdraft 2 (2019)

Can’t Complain (2007)

Sorry To Disturb (2008)

Let’s Dance (2006)

The Delivery Boy (2018)

What’s Up? (2006)



