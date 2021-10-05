🚣Win VIP prize pack to RIMBY Festival this Saturday

Don't miss your chance to win a VIP prize pack to the RVA RIMBY (Right In My Back Yard) Festival Saturday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Libbie Mill.

It's super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win a pair of RVA RIMBY Festival T-shirts, 2 beer tickets and two Beyond Boundaries hats.

We'll announce the randomly selected winner Thursday.

RVA RIMBY is a free festival highlighting unique things going on in Richmond and it includes food, drinks, games, prizes, a BBQ Competition and live music ALL day provided by East of Blueridge.

Proceeds provide outdoor adventure and environmental education opportunities to individuals with disabilities, at risk youth, vets, and recovery programs as provided by Beyond Boundaries.

