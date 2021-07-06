Win family 4-pack to Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family at Science Museum of Virginia

Enter now for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to experience Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family at the Science Museum of Virginia.

Think You Know Tyrannosaurus Rex? Think Again!

With its 60 plus razor-sharp teeth, bone-crushing jaws and starring role in a blockbuster film series, T. rex is arguably the world’s most popular dinosaur. But there’s more to the “tyrant lizard king” than you may know.

Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family – the world’s first exhibition showcasing the newly revised tyrannosaur family tree – gives you the chance to learn more about the entire tyrannosaur gang now through Oct. 3 at the Science Museum of Virginia!

Come face-to-face with a life-sized T. rex, see a dramatic array of fossils and casts of tyrannosaur specimens, run for your life in a virtual experience, hatch a dinosaur egg and more in this immersive, multimedia exhibition that sheds new light on these ancient carnivores.

