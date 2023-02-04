Watch Now
Win 55-inch TV from Touchstone Bank just in time for big game

Don't miss your chance to score a 55-inch Sony Bravia TV from Moseley Electronics — just in time for the big game — courtesy of our friends at Touchstone Bank.

The randomly selected winner will be announced on Friday, Feb. 10.

Click here to learn more about Touchstone Bank's 13-month term CD with 4.06% APY*

  • High fixed interest rate
  • Higher returns than a traditional savings account
  • Maximize your savings
  • FDIC insured
  • Minimum deposit of $10,000
  • Limited-time offer

*APY = Annual Percentage Yield of 4.06% for a 13-Month Certificate. Accurate as of 1.26.2023. Minimum to open a Certificate is $10,000. Interest compounds quarterly. Penalty for early withdrawal. Some restrictions apply. Limited time offer. Fees may reduce earnings on the account. Rate subject to change.

