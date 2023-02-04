Win 55-inch TV from Touchstone Bank just in time for big game

Don't miss your chance to score a 55-inch Sony Bravia TV from Moseley Electronics — just in time for the big game — courtesy of our friends at Touchstone Bank.
The randomly selected winner will be announced on Friday, Feb. 10.
Click here to learn more about Touchstone Bank's 13-month term CD with 4.06% APY*
- High fixed interest rate
- Higher returns than a traditional savings account
- Maximize your savings
- FDIC insured
- Minimum deposit of $10,000
- Limited-time offer
*APY = Annual Percentage Yield of 4.06% for a 13-Month Certificate. Accurate as of 1.26.2023. Minimum to open a Certificate is $10,000. Interest compounds quarterly. Penalty for early withdrawal. Some restrictions apply. Limited time offer. Fees may reduce earnings on the account. Rate subject to change.
Follow Touchstone Bank on Facebook and Instagram.