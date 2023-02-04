Win 55-inch TV from Touchstone Bank just in time for big game

Don't miss your chance to score a 55-inch Sony Bravia TV from Moseley Electronics — just in time for the big game — courtesy of our friends at Touchstone Bank.

The randomly selected winner will be announced on Friday, Feb. 10.

Click here to learn more about Touchstone Bank's 13-month term CD with 4.06% APY*

High fixed interest rate

Higher returns than a traditional savings account

Maximize your savings

FDIC insured

Minimum deposit of $10,000

Limited-time offer

*APY = Annual Percentage Yield of 4.06% for a 13-Month Certificate. Accurate as of 1.26.2023. Minimum to open a Certificate is $10,000. Interest compounds quarterly. Penalty for early withdrawal. Some restrictions apply. Limited time offer. Fees may reduce earnings on the account. Rate subject to change.

Touchstone Bank

Follow Touchstone Bank on Facebook and Instagram.