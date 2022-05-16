Win full tuition for Summer Day Camp or Summer Evening Classes to Richmond Academy of Ballet

Don't miss your child's chance to win full tuition to Summer Day Camp or Summer Evening Classes at The Richmond Academy of Ballet. The prize is valued at up to $450.

Fill out the form below for your chance to win. We'll announce the randomly selected winner Tuesday, May 31.

Follow Richmond Academy of Ballet on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Valid for new students only. Not transferable to another party. Each class has a required uniform. The uniform is not included in the prize. Class level placement is at the discretion of the Artistic Directors. Winner must claim their prize within two weeks of winning. RAB will not hold all possible slots for the winner, so the sooner they claim their prize, the more likely they will get the schedule they want. Click here for the official contest rules.