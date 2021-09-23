Win family 4-pack to Hot Wheels: Race to Win at Science Museum of Virginia

Enter now for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to experience Hot Wheels: Race to Win, opening Sept. 25 at the Science Museum of Virginia.

It's super easy to enter. Just fill out the form below for your chance to win.

We'll announce the randomly selected winner Wednesday, July 28.

Buckle Up and Race with the Most Famous Toy Vehicles on the Planet—Hot Wheels®!

Opening September 25 at the Science Museum of Virginia, Hot Wheels™: Race to Win™ gives guests a thrilling look into the world of racing! Step into the Hot Wheels race team garage to discover the amazing science behind power, safety and speed.

Using Hot Wheels die-cast cars, you’ll learn how to build and test the world’s fastest (and safest) speed machines. This exhibition features supersized Hot Wheels racetracks, a life-sized pit stop, interactive games, memorabilia and more! With four zones, focusing on different aspects of real-life race car design and testing, you’ll experiment and engage your competitive spirit for an unforgettable learning experience.

This exhibition is sure to captivate motorsports and science fans of all ages. Don’t miss this opportunity to push the limits of your imagination and learn all about the world of racing. Hot Wheels™: Race to Win™ is included with Museum admission, which is $15.50 for adults, $13.50 for youth and seniors, and $10 for preschool age children. Children 2 and under are free.

