❤️Win pair of tickets to Richmond Ballet's Romeo & Juliet

Don't miss your chance to win a pair of tickets to the opening night performance of the Richmond Ballet's Romeo & Juliet on Friday, Feb. 18.

William Shakespeare’s iconic tale of love and loss comes to life for three performances only: Friday, Feb. 18 - Sunday, Feb 20.

It's super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win.

Then we'll announce two randomly selected winners Wednesday, Feb. 2.

For ticket info visit richmondballet.com or call the Richmond Ballet Box Office at 804-344-0906 x224.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age and reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.