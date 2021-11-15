🚂Win tickets to Model Railroad Show at the Science Museum of Virginia

Enter now for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to the 44th annual Model Railroad Show November 26-28 at the Science Museum of Virginia. See gigantic model train displays, watch a blacksmith in action and more.

It's super easy to enter. Just fill out the form below for your chance to win.

We'll announce the randomly selected winner on Friday, Nov. 19.

What’s included in your 4-pack:

Tickets to the 44th Annual Model Railroad Show, November 26–28 – See gigantic model train displays, watch a blacksmith in action and more!

Please Note:

·All 4 tickets must be redeemed online at the same time.

Tickets must be redeemed before 11/28/21.

Does not include special events or Dome features.

Tickets have no cash value and may not be resold, traded, or transferred.



Follow the Science Museum of Virginia on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.