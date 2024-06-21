🎣Win Major League Fishing's Bass Pro Tour ultimate prize pack valued at $400!

Don't miss your chance to win an ultimate prize pack valued at $400 from our friends at the Major League Fishing's Bass Pro Tour, coming to the James River next weekend.

The prize pack includes:



Signed Jersey - $150

Rod and Reel - $100

Fishing Tackle - $100

MLF Shirt and Hat - $50

It's super simple to enter.Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win.

We'll announce the randomly selected winner on Thursday, June 26.

The Major League Fishing Fan Experience is Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30 at Osborne Landing (9530 Osborne Turnpike) in Henrico County. Click herefor more information about the show.

Watch the Bass Pro Tour live on the big screen during the Watch Party at 1 p.m. There will be free food and hourly giveaways. Plus, the first 50 kids 14 and under will receive a rod and reel each day after the angler interviews and trophy ceremony.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age and reside in the WTVR CBS 6 Viewing Area.