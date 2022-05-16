Win Virginia Museum of History & Culture family membership, $100 museum shop gift card

Enter now for your chance to win a one-year household membership to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture and a $100 gift card to the museum's gift shop.

The household membership, which will be valid July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023, includes benefits for 2 adults and up to 10 children good for:

Free daily admission to the museum, research library, and daytime lectures

Free parking

10% discount in the Museum Store and Café

Discounts on programs, ticketed events, and more

Invitations to member-only events including the annual Garden Party at Virginia House

Member-only exhibition previews and travel

Complimentary subscriptions to Virginia History & Culture (print) and Virginia Magazine of History & Biography (digital)

Free admission to children and family activities

Free family program e-updates

Fill out the form below and then we’ll announce the randomly selected winner on Tuesday, May 31.

