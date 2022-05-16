Win Virginia Museum of History & Culture family membership, $100 museum shop gift card

Enter now for your chance to win a one-year household membership to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture and a $100 gift card to the museum's gift shop.
The household membership, which will be valid July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023, includes benefits for 2 adults and up to 10 children good for:
- Free daily admission to the museum, research library, and daytime lectures
- Free parking
- 10% discount in the Museum Store and Café
- Discounts on programs, ticketed events, and more
- Invitations to member-only events including the annual Garden Party at Virginia House
- Member-only exhibition previews and travel
- Complimentary subscriptions to Virginia History & Culture (print) and Virginia Magazine of History & Biography (digital)
- Free admission to children and family activities
- Free family program e-updates
Fill out the form below and then we’ll announce the randomly selected winner on Tuesday, May 31.
