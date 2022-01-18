🎣Win 4-pack of tickets to Richmond Fishing Expo at Meadow Event Park

Don't miss your chance to win a four-pack of of tickets to the Richmond Fishing Expo this Friday, Jan. 21 – Sunday, Jan. 23 at Meadow Event Park.

It's super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win.

Then we'll announce the randomly selected winner Thursday, Jan. 20.

The Richmond Fishing Expo is Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 5 pm.

Click here for more information about the show and for tickets.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 21+ years of age and reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.