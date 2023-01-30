Win 2 FREE race registrations to Monument Avenue 10k

Don't miss your chance to win two free race registrations to the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k.

Richmond's best Spring tradition is Saturday, April 22 -- and you could participate for FREE! It's super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win.

"Year after year people from around the Richmond region and beyond gather to share in the journey of crossing the 10k finish line. The 10k is a day about togetherness, and we know so many of you have very personal reasons for participating," event organizers with Sports Backers said. "Whether it’s reuniting with your YMCA 10k Training Team, running the whole thing in costume, or walking with your family, we’re excited for you to shine. One thing we know is that the enthusiasm for the 10k is unmatched! We’re so excited to see everyone and celebrate our amazing community!"

If you're interested in running or walking in the 10K, sign up here.

