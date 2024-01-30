Win 2 FREE race registrations to Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k

Don't miss your chance to win two free race registrations to the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k.

"Richmond's biggest block party" promises to be unforgettable experience as Sports Backers celebrates the race's 25th anniversary on Saturday, April 20 -- and you could participate for FREE! It's super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win.

"For 25 years the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger has delivered a party atmosphere to all participants and spectators. It’s an event truly everyone can enjoy and we’re so excited to open registration for the 2024 event,” race director Meghan Keogh said. “Since the event’s inception, we’ve welcomed over half a million people to the 10k and across the finish line. We’re looking forward to cementing our status as one of the largest events in Richmond!”

If you're interested in running or walking in the 10K, sign up here.

