Win 2 FREE race registrations to Monument Avenue 10k

Don't miss your chance to win two free race registrations to this year's Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k.

Richmond's best Spring tradition is Saturday, April 12 -- and you could participate for FREE! It's super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win.

We'll announce the randomly selected winner Thursday, Jan. 23

"The 10k is a day about togetherness and we look forward to bringing the community together once more for the 26th running of the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k," organizers with Sports Backers wrote. "Walk with your family, reunite with your running buddies, or cross the finish line in costume...just don't miss it because it's going to be the BIGGEST block party ever!

If you're interested in running or walking in the 10K, sign up here.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 21+ years of age and reside in the WTVR CBS 6 Viewing Area.